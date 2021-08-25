Red Cross helping flood victims in Tennessee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Search and rescue efforts are still underway in Tennessee, after this past weekend’s deadly flooding.

The devastating flooding is just two hours away from us, in the Valley.

According to reports, 17 inches of rain fell in less than a 24 hour window.

Homes are destroyed, cars are ruined, and volunteers with the Red Cross have boots on the ground.

“Five shelters have been set up to assist those that need homes. We had 93 people in shelters on Sunday night. I haven’t gotten the numbers from last night,” said Red Cross Executive Director Khris Anderson.

Whenever disasters strike, members of the Red Cross are some of the first people to show up willing to help.

The North Alabama Executive Director Khris Anderson, says floods are the hardest catastrophes to deal with.

“We have to wait for the flood waters to go down which makes the process, it makes recovery a much longer process,” said Anderson.

Volunteers are helping people impacted by the historic and deadly flooding in several ways.

Not only are they going door to door, conducting welfare checks, they have a center, where people in Tennessee can go to get information about their loves ones.

There are still some people missing as a result of the flood.

“We really work hard to make sure we can reunite families, incase they’ve been displaced or cant find each other,” said Anderson.

If you want to help the Red Cross, I’m told the best way you can give back is by making a monetary donation on their website. https://www.redcross.org/local/al-ms/about-us/locations/north-alabama.html

