Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A driver who is now being called a suspect has come forward about the deadly hit-and-run that took place in Limestone County last week.
According to officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, someone came to the Sheriff’s Office admitting to hitting something with their car around the same time, but was unsure of what it was.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office passed the information along to ALEA/SBI for further investogation.
There is no further information at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
