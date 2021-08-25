Deals
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run

A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A driver who is now being called a suspect has come forward about the deadly hit-and-run that took place in Limestone County last week.

RELATED: Madison community comes together as authorities still looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

According to officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, someone came to the Sheriff’s Office admitting to hitting something with their car around the same time, but was unsure of what it was.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office passed the information along to ALEA/SBI for further investogation.

UPDATED INFORMATION ON EAST LIMESTONE RD. HIT AND RUN: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has received information...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

There is no further information at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

