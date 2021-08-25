Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools and Madison County schools both continue to see rising COVID-19 cases through their halls.

As of August 25, Madison County Schools reported 641 cases of COVID-19 within the school system. That is 138 more cases than last week’s report of 503.

Huntsville City Schools reported 251 positive cases throughout the school system. That is 68 more cases than last week’s report of 183.

Both school systems update their dashboards weekly.

