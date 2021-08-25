Deals
Huntsville City, Madison County Schools update COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus and the Classroom
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools and Madison County schools both continue to see rising COVID-19 cases through their halls.

As of August 25, Madison County Schools reported 641 cases of COVID-19 within the school system. That is 138 more cases than last week’s report of 503.

View Madison County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard Here

Huntsville City Schools reported 251 positive cases throughout the school system. That is 68 more cases than last week’s report of 183.

View Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 Dashboard Here

Both school systems update their dashboards weekly.

