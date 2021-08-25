Deals
Five Cullman County schools to go virtual due to COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Five Cullman County Schools are transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

The decision was made because absences from confirmed cases and close contacts is reaching one-third at the affected schools according to a press release.

Those schools are:

  • Good Hope Primary
  • Good Hope Elementary
  • Good Hope Middle
  • Good Hope High
  • Parkside K-8

Students enrolled at those schools will pick up assigned equipment for remote learning on Thursday, 8/26, and will learn remotely through September 9th.

When students return to those campuses on September 10, masks will be required for one week. During that one week period, absences will be monitored at the affected campuses, and if at 15-percent masks will continue to be required.

The only athletic practices and games that will be permitted are those which are associated with varsity, regional/area games that have end-of-the-year playoff implications. At these games, attendance will be limited to 2 people per athlete including players, band members, and cheerleaders. The teams that have such games during this remote learning period will be allowed to practice as long as they follow the established protocols. All other extracurricular activities will be suspended during this period for all ages.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority. Second to their safety, is the ability to facilitate high quality learning for all students. With one-third of the students at these schools being absent and as numbers continue to grow, we must make the necessary steps to continue face-to-face instruction and keep everyone safe.” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent.

Cullman County Schools requires masks for any campus where COVID absences at 15-percent and remote learning at any school where absences exceed 20-percent.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

