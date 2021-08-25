Deals
Ex-TVA employee pleads guilty to recording female co-worker in bathroom

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Lance Wade Woods of Tennessee pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism after admitting to recording a female co-worker in a bathroom inside a Tennessee Valley Authority facility.

According to his plea agreement, he hid a camera in a bathroom at a TVA facility located in Muscle Shoals. The camera was discovered by a female employee.

Woods later admitted to the victim that he specifically hid the camera to record her.

According to the agreement, Woods will not have to register as a sex offender in Tennessee as a result of the guilty plea.

Woods’ recommended sentence is supervised release, a fine, and restitution. He will be sentenced on November 9 at the Federal Courthouse in Huntsville.

The victim also filed a lawsuit against Woods and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

