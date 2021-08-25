Ex-TVA employee pleads guilty to recording female co-worker in bathroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Lance Wade Woods of Tennessee pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism after admitting to recording a female co-worker in a bathroom inside a Tennessee Valley Authority facility.

According to his plea agreement, he hid a camera in a bathroom at a TVA facility located in Muscle Shoals. The camera was discovered by a female employee.

Woods later admitted to the victim that he specifically hid the camera to record her.

According to the agreement, Woods will not have to register as a sex offender in Tennessee as a result of the guilty plea.

Woods’ recommended sentence is supervised release, a fine, and restitution. He will be sentenced on November 9 at the Federal Courthouse in Huntsville.

The victim also filed a lawsuit against Woods and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

