Calhoun Community College offers cash incentive for vaccinated employees, students

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College students and staff this story is for you!

The community college announced students and staff members who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination will receive $150. Officials say anyone enrolled this semester is eligible.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan. Calhoun’s interim president says the results of the vaccine so far are promising.

“Our first concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are attempting to do our part. According to the Centers for Disease Control, The Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as health experts around the world, the vaccines are effective in significantly reducing the potential for severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. We hope offering the vaccine and the incentive is a step in the right direction to get COVID behind us,” said Calhoun Interim President, Dr. Jimmy Hodges.

Students and staff have until October 15 to show proof of vaccination to get paid.

The college will also host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week at both campuses. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older. The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose.

See dates and times below:

Calhoun Community College Decatur Campus:

  • Monday, August 30 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 31 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 1 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 2 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Calhoun Community College Huntsville Campus:

  • Tuesday, September 7 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 8 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

