Banks-Caddell Elementary School going virtual

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A school in Decatur is now switching to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Decatur City Schools announced students will be moving to virtual on Friday, August 27. WAFF is told tomorrow is optional and students may attend a full day before the school goes virtual Friday.

Banks-Caddell will reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

