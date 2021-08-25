Deals
Banks-Caddell Elementary School going virtual

Meeting the needs of all students(KSLA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A school in Decatur is now switching to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Decatur City Schools announced students will be moving to virtual on Friday, August 27. WAFF is told tomorrow is optional and students may attend a full day before the school goes virtual Friday.

Banks-Caddell will reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

