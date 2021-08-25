Another hot and humid day with isolated afternoon storms for some

Happy Wednesday! Another warm and muggy start to the day out there today.

Some more patchy fog this morning, but in no way is it as impactful as it was yesterday or Monday. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s once again and we are in for another hot & humid afternoon. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s again this afternoon with the hottest spots climbing towards 95. Afternoon temperatures will be high, but so will humidity, which will make it feel more like 100+ degrees out there this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day, but there will be a few isolated afternoon storms across the Valley, mainly in Northeast Alabama. Coverage of these will be very spotty, so don’t expect to see rain at your house.

Thursday will bring more potential at an isolated storm or two, but the potential really picks up as we move into the weekend. Storm chances look much better for the weekend than any day this week, and with that our afternoon temperatures will dip slightly. Thursday will stay hot, as will Friday, with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will stay high then as well. But afternoon temperatures for the weekend will be into the mid to upper 80s as scattered storm chances pick up.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

