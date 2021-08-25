Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Another hot and humid day with isolated afternoon storms for some

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Another warm and muggy start to the day out there today.

Some more patchy fog this morning, but in no way is it as impactful as it was yesterday or Monday. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s once again and we are in for another hot & humid afternoon.

Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s again this afternoon with the hottest spots climbing towards 95. Afternoon temperatures will be high, but so will humidity, which will make it feel more like 100+ degrees out there this afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day, but there will be a few isolated afternoon storms across the Valley, mainly in Northeast Alabama. Coverage of these will be very spotty, so don’t expect to see rain at your house.

Thursday will bring more potential at an isolated storm or two, but the potential really picks up as we move into the weekend. Storm chances look much better for the weekend than any day this week, and with that our afternoon temperatures will dip slightly. Thursday will stay hot, as will Friday, with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Humidity will stay high then as well. But afternoon temperatures for the weekend will be into the mid to upper 80s as scattered storm chances pick up.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Possible suspect comes forward in Limestone Co. hit-and-run
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife
Killen man accused of murdering his wife arrested in Athens
Huntsville police are investigating
Police investigating a shooting that injured one person in Huntsville
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward

Latest News

Hot day in the Valley
Another hot and humid day with isolated afternoon storms for some
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Staying very hot & humid with isolated storms Wednesday & Thursday
Foggy start for most
Fog to start then staying hot and humid with heat indices over 100°
Staying very hot & humid with isolated storms Wednesday & Thursday
Staying very hot & humid with isolated storms Wednesday & Thursday