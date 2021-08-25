ALEA reports slight increase in traffic fatalities in 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic fatalities within Madison County, including the city of Huntsville have increased since the start of 2021.

The increase is not drastic but Alabama state troopers are still urging caution and warning drivers.

Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said speeding and following too closely are two main causes of incidents. Right now, Bailey sees many drivers rushing through traffic, especially as they try to maneuver through multiple construction zones throughout Madison County.

“Leave out an appropriate amount of time where you don’t have to rush,” Bailey said. “And follow distance. A lot of people don’t know this but the easier way to remember following distance from the vehicle in front of you is to just double the speed limit. The interstate speed limit is 70 miles per hour, so you need to be approximately 140 feet back. That will give you enough time to react.”

Bailey said he’s also seen a lot of fatalities as a result of drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts.

“You need to make sure you and everybody who occupies the vehicle is buckled in safely,” Bailey said.”

Bailey also wants people to remember that a lot of younger drivers are behind the wheel right now with school back in session. He encourages parents to talk to their children about roadway safety and explain what to do in different scenarios.

“When you are a driver you are responsible for yourself having a seatbelt on but also the occupants in your vehicle,” he said. “Also make sure that your kids understand what it means when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road...You always want to move over to the adjacent lane. And if you can’t move over you need to slow down to speeds that are feasible, that is safe for the conditions which is usually 15 miles under the speed limit.”

If you are driving and see a car crash, of course call 911. But Bailey said you can also call STAR HP, which will connect you to the closest Highway Patrol post.

