Alabama Republican Party estimates 50,000 people attended the Save America Rally

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 50,000 people traveled to Cullman to hear former President Donald Trump speak on Saturday at the Save America Rally.

That number was reported from the Alabama Republican Party. According to a release from the party, it was the largest political event in Alabama’s history.

Officials say $1.17 million donations were raised for candidates at the event.

Statement released from Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl:

“We are very excited about what we accomplished together this weekend. The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I’ve ever seen in the State of Alabama, and it shows the passion people have for our county, and the Conservative values the Republican Party represents.

The Republican Party is committed to fighting for the people of Alabama, and we are thrilled that Donald Trump joined us in jump starting our campaign to take back the House and Senate. It’s not easy to break fundraising records, but it’s important that Republicans have the resources we need to challenge the Democrat Party and the socialist agenda that is being forced on the people of Alabama.

I am thankful to everyone who helped make Saturday such a great and historic night for the state of Alabama, especially our donors and President Trump, who continue to make Alabama a priority. This rally is just the beginning of our fight to restore America.”

