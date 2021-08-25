48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 1 of high school football is here, and there are some great matchups this week. Thursday kicks of the Week 1 action.

WEEK 1 PICK ‘EM

Predict the winners below and see how your choices stack up against Georgia and Carl!

Fan picks will be revealed on Thursday night on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

The 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show runs Thursday’s at 6:30 PM. It will run weekly throughout the high school football season, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or by visiting the sports section of WAFF.com/48 News App.

