48 Blitz: Week 1 high school football schedule

48 Blitz: Week 1
48 Blitz: Week 1(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 1 of high school football is here, and there are some great matchups this week. Thursday kicks of the Week 1 action.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO VIEW WEEK 1 MATCHUPS]

WEEK 1 PICK ‘EM

Predict the winners below and see how your choices stack up against Georgia and Carl!

Fan picks will be revealed on Thursday night on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

The 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show runs Thursday’s at 6:30 PM. It will run weekly throughout the high school football season, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or by visiting the sports section of WAFF.com/48 News App.

