3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a 3-year-old child was found in a car Sunday. The toddler died at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office released this statement: “There was an incident involving a small child on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. It appears to be a tragic accident but it’s still under investigation.”
