Bella Winters tests positive for COVID-19 months after heart transplant

Bella Winters
Bella Winters
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Bella Winters, known for her tremendous heart transplant story has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bella was born with nine congenital heart defects and earlier this year she had a heart transplant which WAFF followed extensively.

RELATED: 11-year-old Athens girl will return home Saturday following a heart transplant

Bella is currently in quarantine at home as she fights the virus. She is experiencing mild symptoms such as fever, severe migraines, stuffy nose and sneezing.

Bella’s mother released a statement on Facebook stating “As a mother I have done everything I can possibly do to keep my child healthy and safe, but we need everyone else to do their part.”

View the full statement below:

WAFF 48 News will be speaking with her parents this afternoon for more on this story.

