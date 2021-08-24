Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Will the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine increase vaccination rates in Alabama?

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 Delta variant continues to play a role in filling hospitals across Alabama.

Right now, no ICU beds are available.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finally gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, offering health officials like Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH more hope that more people will get a shot.

“I do think that there are some people, were some people that have been waiting for the full approval prior to making their decision about being vaccinated so again can only help us in our quest to have more Alabamians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Landers.

Although we’ve seen many more people roll up their sleeves in the last month to get vaccinated, Alabama is still the least vaccinated state in the U.S.

“We absolutely need more people to get vaccinated and we for people to do this now,” said said Dr. Landers.

Former President, Donald Trump encouraged people to get vaccinated at his rally in Cullman over the weekend.

“Get your vaccine. You have your freedoms but I got it. If it doesn’t work I’ll be the first to let you know,” said Trump.

Landers said this could also make a stride in people rolling up their sleeves.

“Persons promoting the importance of vaccine and also sharing their experience that they have been vaccinated, if it helps one Alabamian to be vaccinated we have moved the needle,” said said Dr. Landers.

Only time will tell if more people will continue to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Jury trials delayed in Lauderdale County
Jury trials in the Shoals paused for COVID-19 safety precautions
Ivermectin
FDA, health officials warn people not to take dewormer to treat COVID-19
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward
Fire and Rescue dispatchers needed
Fire and Rescue dispatchers needed