Will the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine increase vaccination rates in Alabama?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 Delta variant continues to play a role in filling hospitals across Alabama.

Right now, no ICU beds are available.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finally gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, offering health officials like Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH more hope that more people will get a shot.

“I do think that there are some people, were some people that have been waiting for the full approval prior to making their decision about being vaccinated so again can only help us in our quest to have more Alabamians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Landers.

Although we’ve seen many more people roll up their sleeves in the last month to get vaccinated, Alabama is still the least vaccinated state in the U.S.

“We absolutely need more people to get vaccinated and we for people to do this now,” said said Dr. Landers.

Former President, Donald Trump encouraged people to get vaccinated at his rally in Cullman over the weekend.

“Get your vaccine. You have your freedoms but I got it. If it doesn’t work I’ll be the first to let you know,” said Trump.

Landers said this could also make a stride in people rolling up their sleeves.

“Persons promoting the importance of vaccine and also sharing their experience that they have been vaccinated, if it helps one Alabamian to be vaccinated we have moved the needle,” said said Dr. Landers.

Only time will tell if more people will continue to get vaccinated.

