Staying very hot & humid with isolated storms Wednesday & Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another hot and humid evening lies ahead of us with fair skies staying in place overnight, lows will only drop into the middle 70s with areas of dense fog developing yet again for the morning commute on Wednesday. 

Wednesday will be the hottest day we have seen this week with the heat index flirting with Heat Advisory criteria in some locations, especially west of I-65.  The heat index can reach 105 degrees on Wednesday which means strenuous and outside activities should be postponed during the afternoon hours, hydration and heat safety will be very important! 

We are expecting isolate to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.  Some storms could produce heavy rainfall in a short time period along with gusty winds and frequent lightning.  Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and hot again, isolated storms can develop in the afternoon and early evening. 

Showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, there will still be plenty of dry hours for outside activities.

