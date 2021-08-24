Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend football games in Tiger Stadium this season.

Officials say a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection.

Fans who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken within 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.

Fans under the age of 12 will not have to present a negative test. LSU is encouraging children for children younger than 5 to wear masks inside the stadium.

Masks are required inside the stadium for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The new policy will be in effect beginning on Sept. 11 for LSU’s home opener against McNeese State.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William Tate IV said. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

“We have the best fans in college football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Tiger Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “When our fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. Our football team has reached 99.1% vaccination, and we are incredibly proud of them for doing their part to protect their team and their community. We are confident our fans will do the same, and I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also commented on Tiger Stadium’s new protocols.

“Thank you to LSU and LSU football for helping keep fans safe in Tiger Stadium this year. You still have time to Geaux Get Vaccinated before kickoff,” Gov. Edwards said.

LSU officials say they will continue to update fans on this upcoming season’s gameday procedures. The first such update will be released on Aug. 27.

The COVID-19 protocols for the LSU football season are similar to the entry requirements for New Orleans Saints games at the Caesars Superdome.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.



