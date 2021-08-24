Police investigating a shooting that injured one person in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville police were called to the scene on Rime Village Drive near an apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. They found two people involved and one was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Both of the suspects involved are being questioned at this time and the situation is still under investigation.

So far, no one has been charged and there are no further details.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.