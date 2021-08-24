Deals
OBGYN hopes FDA approval of Pfizer will encourage pregnant women

“The sooner you get the vaccine in pregnancy the better, because those antibodies can cross the placenta and give protection to the baby,” said local OBGYN Dr. Lauren Mann.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Doctors are hoping the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine will lead to more people rolling up their sleeves, and that includes women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, and trying to conceive.

According to the CDC, pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID, and only around 16% of pregnant women have had their first dose. Local OBGYN Dr. Lauren Mann says she’s had a lot of patients coming in with questions over rumors or social media misinformation and hopes the new FDA approval will reassure women.

One of the big rumors is that the vaccine can cause infertility. Dr. Mann says she’s seen the evidence first hand this just isn’t true. She says many of her patients and coworkers became pregnant after becoming vaccinated. For women contemplating pregnancy, Dr. Mann says that’s the most optimal time to get the vaccine because it can maximize the chance of a healthy pregnancy.

She also says she’s seen no evidence of birth defect risks either. Dr. Mann said COVID is a much bigger threat than the COVID vaccine for pregnant women. She has seen a lot of pregnant women with COVID end up in the ICU, on ventilators, and having to give birth prematurely.

“There’s been a lot of studies on pregnancy and the vaccine. There’s no change in miscarriage rates when you’re pregnant, there are no increased risks for birth defects, and we’ve found that the benefits really outweigh the risks when you get the vaccine and the sooner you get the vaccine in pregnancy the better because those antibodies can cross the placenta and give protection to the baby,” said Dr. Mann.

Dr. Mann says vaccines are safe without seeing your health care provider, but you can always meet with them if you still have concerns so they can properly advise you.

