A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The search to find the driver responsible for killing a 16-year-old in a hit-and-run is still underway.

On Thursday, August 19 around 9 p.m., Mason Cozelos went on a walk to cool off after getting in a disagreement with his mother. While on the walk, Mason was hit by a car and killed at the intersection of Nick Davis Road and East Limestone Road.

Now, his mother, Elyssa Dufrene is urging families to love one another while they are still here.

“I love my son. Parents love your children and children love your parents. Just because they punish you does not mean they do not like you,” said Dufrene. “They punish you because they love you and be very careful about the decisions you make. Just like my son. We have all walked at night. His choice that night ended his life.”

She says Mason was a soul too good to be here on this earth. Dufrene says she knows he is in a better place with no pain.

“He was special. He has been since the day he was born. He loved with his whole heart,” said Dufrene.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division is leading the investigation to find the driver responsible for Mason’s death. Troopers are asking you to look for a dark-colored vehicle with obvious damage to the front and passenger side.

Dufrene started a fundraiser in hopes the person responsible will come forward or someone will leave a tip. She says she will use the money as a reward and has never wanted any money for herself. She wants justice for Mason and says she will not be able to move on not knowing who did this.

“I need somebody to forgive because you can’t heal if you don’t forgive,” said Dufrene.

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000.

Mason’s visitation is open to the public at Legacy Chapel in Madison this Friday, August 27 from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a short visitation on Saturday at 10 a.m. for anyone who can not attend on Friday. His Celebration of life is at Ashbury Church is also Saturday at 11 a.m.

You can read his obituary here.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident is urged to contact Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.