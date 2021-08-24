Deals
LSU requiring all students, faculty, and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

University President William F. Tate IV announced the new policy on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Students must show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Students must submit proof of vaccination to the university by clicking here.

LSU’s announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Tate previously said on Aug. 12 LSU would implement a university-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate once the vaccine was fully approved by the FDA.

“As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction. Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at one of several locations on campus. We have striven to balance the LSU experience with the necessary steps we must take to protect our community in our fall COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Please help us keep campus safe by reviewing and following our protocols,” Tate said on Tuesday.

LSU faculty and staff are also required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, Tate said.

Employees will be able to submit proof of vaccination beginning on Sept. 7. The university says it will release more information for employees in the coming weeks.

Tate says LSU students and employees who opt out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to be tested for the virus on a regular basis.

LSU also announced Tuesday it will require fans entering Tiger Stadium for football games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or entry.

