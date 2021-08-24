Deals
Local veteran leading unique recovery course to help others

REBOOT: The faith-based program offers help to service members, veterans, and even their families dealing with the moral and spiritual wounds that come from combat.
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has many veterans feeling frustrated, upset, betrayed and angry. Now, one combat recovery group in Hartselle is hoping to connect with them and talk through those feelings, it’s called REBOOT.

Army Lt. Colonel Brandon Bradley was in two combat tours as a roadside bomb hunter. He says going from high-level combat to everyday life back home can be the hardest transition a soldier can make, and there are around 22 veteran suicides each day.

“Men and women who are coming back don’t have a chance to really ease into things. Your family expects you to be like you were when you left, and happy to be home, and nothing is wrong because now you don’t have to go out every day, but that’s not the experience that veterans were having,” said Bradley.

REBOOT’s goal is to offer that transition in a 12-week course. The faith-based program offers help to service members, veterans, and even their families dealing with the moral and spiritual wounds that come from combat that are oftentimes hard to explain.

Bradley says a lot of Afghanistan veterans are very proud of the work they did there. But, with everything currently happening there, a lot of veterans may be thinking their service was for nothing, and that their purpose was taken away.

“Some of them can’t talk about it and they don’t know why they’re feeling that way. They just know that ‘Hey what’s going on makes me angry,’ and right now some of them are where they were almost out of the dark place, that combat trauma PTSD takes them, it’s just a triggered event. So, it’s an event that happens and now they’re back in that place and they need to understand that it’s not their fault,” said Bradley.

REBOOT courses will begin Oct. 6 at West Hartselle Baptist Church. You can register on Reboot’s website and you’ll later get an email with specific information.

CLICK HERE: To Register

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

