Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jury trials in the Shoals paused for COVID-19 safety precautions

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - As the surge of COVID-19 cases fills up hospitals across Alabama, jury trials in the Shoals are being pushed back.

When you walk into the Lauderdale County Courthouse you’re going to be required to wear a mask but that’s not the only precaution the judges are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have enough danger that is built into this profession under normal circumstances given often times the people that we’re dealing with and the emotions that are often prevalent in court cases. To add another layer of a disease, of a pandemic to it, it complicates matters,” said Judge Gilbert Self.

Matters of keeping people safe.

Because of rising COVID-19 numbers Lauderdale County’s presiding judge pushed back criminal jury trials.

Judge Self said that he made the decision to push back the jury docket because of low vaccine rates, increasing hospitalizations, and kids returning to class.

“I didn’t feel it prudent to expose them to each other and to expose them to everyone who works in this building to those individuals,” said Judge Self.

He said that together, Lauderdale County’s four judges preside over 75 hundred cases and about 2000 jury trials each year.

“Those other five thousand are still moving along as always. I had a hearing here in my courtroom today. We socially distanced. I limited the number of spectators. We limited witnesses in the courtroom. I can manage a hand-full. The problem is managing 150, 200 potential jurors that are reporting,” said Judge Self.

One of the major cases that’s being pushed back, Jenise Spurgeon, the Florence foster mom accused of abusing children in her care.

He said jury terms will begin again soon with more social distancing.

“Our next jury service will begin in October and then November and we’re going to bring that venire again to the Florence coliseum,” said Judge Self.

The august jury term at Colbert county courthouse that was set to start this week is also canceled.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Ivermectin
FDA, health officials warn people not to take dewormer to treat COVID-19
The FDA granted Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine full approval
Will the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine increase vaccination rates in Alabama?
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward
Fire and Rescue dispatchers needed
Fire and Rescue dispatchers needed