Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, father of Congressman Robert Aderholt, dies after cancer battle

Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt
Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt(Congressman Robert Aderholt)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Judge Bobby Ray Aderholt, the father of Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Haleyville after a short battle with cancer.

Judge Aderholt was 85 years old. He grew up in Winston County.

In 1976, he ran for and was elected circuit judge of Alabama’s 25th Judicial Circuit, which included Winston and Marion counties. Aderholt retired in 2007.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward

Latest News

Lawsuit against a Florence motel, Athens inequity issues, Blakely trial and more on WAFF 48 News
Florence City Council members order motel to close
The ADPH is recommending pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine
ADPH strongly urges COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant, breastfeeding women
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU requiring all students, faculty, and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife
Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife