Huntsville Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Place Mall

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Parkway Place Mall this Saturday.

WAFF is told the clinic will be held on the lower level in Center Court on August 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Healthcare workers will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and up.

Individuals can schedule their appointment for the second dose on September 18 at the same location. Walk-ins are accepted at this event.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

