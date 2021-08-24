Huntsville Fire & Rescue shares warning after deadly house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with Huntsville Fire and Rescue have a warning for you that could potentially save a life.

We're told an excessive amount of storage made rescue efforts much more difficult. (WAFF)

This comes after three people were rescued from a fire in south Huntsville Sunday night. We’re told one of them died from complications.

Caution tape hangs around the home on Perry Street one day after it was filled with smoke from a fire. There were three people inside when the fire started Sunday night. One is now dead.

“Made initial entry, our teams did notice that there was an excessive amount of storage in the home,” Dan Wilkerson said.

Huntsville Fire Marshall Dan Wilkerson says a home packed with items became a major obstacle for firefighters.

“The biggest hazard we faced because of excess of storage was locating and removing the victims out of the fire,” he said.

Another, no working smoke alarms were in the home.

Dean Jones lives right next door. He tells us his girlfriend went over to help the family a few years ago.

“It just seemed to be all clothes, like there was some hoarding going on. She said it was pretty steep piles in just about every room,” Jones said.

Jones added they are nice people and he’s sad to hear about the situation.

“I would wave at them and if they didn’t see me for a while, they would come check and see if I was ok,” Jones said.

This is why Wilkerson says it’s crucial to keep walkways clear if you ever need to be rescued.

“Excessive storage in your home leads to dangerous situations. One, it can block your exits in times of emergencies, but also it adds an increase of fuel load that feeds the fire if a fire was to occur,” Wilkerson said.

Again, the house didn’t have working smoke alarms. People driving by called the fire in.

The other two people were taken to UAB in Birmingham, suffering from the smoke inhalation.

We’re still waiting for an update on their condition and an identity of the victim who died.

