Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan

By David Ade
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Democrats are moving forward on a process to potentially add trillions in new spending after members of their own party put up some temporary roadblocks.

The vote came after a group of nine moderate democrats, including Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Jared Golden D-Maine), and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) prompted a standoff, rebelling against party leaders on the plan of action.

“We wanted a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill because once we vote on that on September 27th, it goes directly to the White House and the President is going to sign it,” said Rep. Cuellar, adding that the infrastructure bill would create two million jobs a year for the next 10 years while investing more than $30 billion into the state of Texas.

House Speaker Pelosi and other progressives didn’t want to pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan by itself and instead wanted it tied to a separate budget reconciliation process.

“If you tie it to the reconciliation, we don’t know how long the reconciliation is going to take,” said Rep. Cuellar. “Will it be in October? Will it be in November? Will it be in September? Nobody knows.”

Under the deal struck between Speaker Pelosi and the moderate lawmakers, Cuellar says they now have a guarantee to vote on infrastructure as well as more ability to bring down the $3.5 trillion price tag for the budget package.

Dr. Casey Burgat of George Washington University says these negotiations are part of the political process.

“Politics is really messy,” said Dr. Burgat. “These factions really do exist on a lot of policy issues; this is how it’s kind of supposed to work.”

Procedural votes in the House will open on Tuesday on the budget reconciliation process.

House and Senate Democrats will likely work on it over the coming weeks before they have a finished product.

The process Democrats plan to use for a budget package would allow them to pass it through both chambers without Republicans. It would direct funding to issues like climate change, poverty, and health care.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward

Latest News

The City of Cullman is preparing for the Trump rally this weekend
Preparations underway for Trump rally in Cullman
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
Rep. Mo Brooks confirms he wore body armor during January 6 speech
New Alabama literacy law goes into effect for students this school year
New Alabama literacy law goes into effect for students this school year
Two of Alabama’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates have responded to a statement from Former...
Brooks, Britt respond to Trump’s statement on Alabama’s Senate race