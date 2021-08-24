Fog to start then staying hot and humid with heat indices over 100°

Happy Tuesday! Make sure you are staying hydrated because the heat is ramping up again today.

We are waking up to another warm and muggy morning across the Tennessee Valley. Areas of fog have developed throughout the Valley again today as well, which may create some more traffic issues to start the day. Like yesterday, we will see plenty of sunshine today that helps us warm quickly. High temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 90s. Factor in dew points into the mid-70s and we will see feels like temperatures into the low 100s. These will likely be as high as 104 to 106 in some spots.

The heat and humidity will remain high as we move into Wednesday, with high temperatures into the low to mid 90s and more sunshine. However, there will be a shot at some isolated showers and storms during the middle of the day. Coverage is more likely to be over northeast Alabama. The better threat for showers and storms will be on Thursday and again on Friday. Storms will be a little more likely as we head into the weekend, but it is still early so stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.