Florence City Council members order motel to close

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council filed an order to close a local motel on Tuesday.

This hearing comes after a lawsuit was filed against Florence Inn and Suites in July. During the meeting, the Florence Police chief explained he believes there have been “inconsequential cosmetic improvements” made because of the lawsuit.

Over the years FPD says they have received more than 800 calls regarding everything from drugs to robbery and even rape.

The property owner’s lawyer said the problem existed before the current owner bought the property. The chief stated “They have been dealing with that reputation for five years. They are catering to the customer base.”

The business’s lawyer plans to file an appeal. WAFF’s DeAndria Turner will have more on this at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.