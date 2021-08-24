FDA, health officials warn people not to take dewormer to treat COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “You are not a horse; you are not a cow, seriously y’all stop it.” That’s the message from the FDA, warning Americans about taking dewormer.

It comes as Americans reach for Ivermectin to treat or ward off COVID-19. Health officials and store owners in the Tennessee Valley are echoing the FDA’s plea.

When you go to any local supply store, you will find Ivermectin on the shelf for farmers to purchase. It’s used in animals like horses to prevent heartworm disease.

Now, people are buying the product for themselves to stay protected from COVID-19.

The Tractor Supply Company store in Huntsville is completely sold out. In fact, WAFF 48 talked to the manager, and she said they have decided to take the product off the shelf to prevent people from buying it.

She said many customers will admit why they want to use it: COVID-19.

The FDA does not recommend people use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and said if so, serious harm can be done. Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat people with intestinal issues.

Judy Smith, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, also warned Alabamians to not take the product.

“Anything like that is potentially dangerous, and it goes back to weighing the options. Why in the world would you take an animal dewormer medicine to prevent COVID and stay away from the vaccine?” said Smith.

Smith said it’s important people research before taking products that could harm them.

“Don’t take the Ivermectin; take the vaccine. It’s by far more proven,” said Smith.

The manufacturer of Ivermectin also released a statement saying that there is no scientific data that proves the medicine should be used to treat COVID-19.

