Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Armyworm
Armyworms invade North Alabama lawns
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for the person responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son to come forward

Latest News

Red Cross of North Alabama helping with flood victims in Tennessee
Red Cross of North Alabama helping with flood victims in Tennessee
Huntsville police are investigating
Police investigating a shooting that injured one person in Huntsville
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Huntsville's hospitality industry is in desperate need of employees
Huntsville's hospitality industry is in desperate need of employees