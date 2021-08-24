Deputies searching for man accused of killing his wife

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies are searching for a man who is accused of killing his wife.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Holden Road in Killen after family members reported they could not reach Quoshanna Michelle Thompson or her husband Lanarrick Demone Thompson.

Deputies say Quoshanna Thompson was found dead in the home on August 22 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

WAFF is told a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lanarrick Demone Thompson.

Anyone with information on Thompson is asked to contact LCSO at 256-760-5757.

