Crestwood Medical Center offering monoclonal antibody treatment

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another highly touted weapon against COVID-19 is ready and available.

Health officials across the state are recommending the monoclonal antibody treatment to stop people from becoming very sick and ending up in the hospital.

After you experience symptoms of COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who tests positive, you are eligible for the treatment. It’s a one-time infusion that takes less than an hour. Over 800 patients at Crestwood Medical Center have already received the treatment.

Director of Pharmacy at Crestwood Medical Center, Marshall Robbins, says he’s confident it’s kept people out of the hospital.

“We feel very confident that most people feel better. We’ve had reports of 24-48 hours after they receive the transfusion. They’ve been very effective,” Marshall Robbins said.

You do need a doctor’s referral to receive the treatment at Crestwood. Then you can set up an appointment.

Huntsville Hospital is also offering the treatment, you don’t need a doctor’s order there.

