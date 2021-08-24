Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch

Deals
A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear.

Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted home surveillance video on Facebook on Monday, showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth.

“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine wrote in her post.

This guy just took my package! You think @amazon gives replacements for bear thieves?!? NBC Connecticut AmazonPrime WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News Amazon.com The Bristol Press

Posted by Kristin Levine on Monday, August 23, 2021

Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was “taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”

The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor’s yard. It was apparently not interested in the contents: several rolls of toilet paper, she said.

“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine said.

Levine’s post received numerous comments, including from people comparing it to the bear from the Charmin toilet paper commercials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

