ADPH strongly urges COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant, breastfeeding women

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is strongly urging women in all stages of pregnancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA gave full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), the two leading organizations representing specialists in obstetric care, now recommend all pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ADPH is also joining these organizations saying all pregnant women, along with recently pregnant, planning to become pregnant, breastfeeding and other eligible pregnant women should get the vaccine.

A press release from the ADPH states:

“The support of vaccinations during pregnancy by ACOG and SMFM reflect evidence demonstrating the safe use of the COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy from tens of thousands of reporting individuals over the past several months, as well as the current low vaccination rates and concerning increase in cases. Data review has indicated that COVID-19 infection puts pregnant individuals at increased risk of severe complications including death; yet only about 22 percent of pregnant individuals have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccination is safe before, during or after pregnancy. Pregnant and recently pregnant individuals are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared with non-pregnant peers. The CDC includes pregnant and recently pregnant individuals in its “increased risk” category for severe COVID-19 illness. Although the absolute risk for severe COVID-19 is low, available data indicate an increased risk of ICU admission, need for mechanical ventilation and ventilatory support (ECMO) and death reported in pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 infection, when compared with symptomatic non-pregnant women.

Additionally, compared to asymptomatic pregnant patients, severe critical COVID-19 illness has been associated with increased risk of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, preterm births and pregnancy loss.UAB recently announced the admission of 50 pregnant women with COVID-19 infection during the month of August with at least 7 on ventilators and 2 deaths in pregnant individuals along with a number of fetal losses occurring in the second and third trimesters.”

More information about COVID-19 is available at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html

