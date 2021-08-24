4-day-old baby boy has been found, according to family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the family, the baby boy has been found safe. WBRC’s Cassie Fambro is on the scene with the family.

There are no further details.

Earlier, deputies were on the scene in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield where 4-day-old Kamarian Taylor was been abducted from his home.

Police say according to early reports, the mother put the infant in his playpen to sleep while she also took a nap. When she awoke around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Kamarian was missing.

According to family, he was wearing the same clothing pictured above.

Police say the person the family believes to have taken the baby is in custody, and so is their vehicle. Kamarian has still not been located.

Detectives are working to gather more information and it will be released as soon as it is available.

If you have any information regarding the baby, please call 911 or 205-325-1450.

