Very hot & humid start to the week

Happy Monday! Hope your A/C is ready, because the heat is going to ramp up this week.

It was a wet and humid week last week, but we have broken than stormy pattern here to start off our workweek. Humidity is high and that is leading to fog out there through much of the Valley this morning. That has visibility down below a mile in many spots this morning. Skies are clear above the fog and that should stay that way for a majority of the day today once the fog mixes away. Temperatures this afternoon will be HOT, climbing into the low to mid 90s. Add the humidity and it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees with the heat index.

This pattern will last the next two or three days, with the low 90s through Wednesday or Thursday. The storm pattern will pick back up by the middle of the week and into the weekend. That means that we will see slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the week, but we will still be into the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

