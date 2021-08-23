Deals
Restaurant, Hospitality Career Fair happening in Huntsville Tuesday

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for a job in hospitality? Huntsville is the place you want to be!

The hospitality industry took a hard hit during the pandemic, as many did, and is working hard to fill numerous positions around the area. That’s why the Restaurant & Hospitality Career Fair is happening on August 24 at the Von Braun Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in North Hall 1 and 2.

Rather you’re interested in working in hotels or restaurants, or with entertainment and attractions, this job fair has you covered. Over twenty employers have registered to participate, including the Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa, the Huntsville Ice Sports Center, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Stovehouse, Church Street Family, and the Omega Hotel Group.

Lunch is provided to attendees who submit three applications on-site, and free parking is available in Lot V which is next to North Hall.

Who knows, your next job could be an application away! Good luck!

Huntsville Restaurant and Hospitality Career Fair
Huntsville Restaurant and Hospitality Career Fair(WAFF)

