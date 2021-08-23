Redstone Arsenal to conduct an Installation Full-Scale Exercise this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Team Redstone announced they will conduct the annual Installation Full-Scale Exercise this week.

WAFF is told the simulated events will take place to evaluate the installations preparedness, response and recovery activities following a severe weather incident on the installation. Redstone Arsenal Officials say the exercise will take place on August 25 and August 26.

Delays will potentially occur at access control points, roads and facilities. Officials say this exercise will be conducted in accordance with the Homeland Security Exercise, Evaluation Program (HSEEP) and Federal Continuity Directives.

For more information regarding the exercise, contact the Garrsion Public Affairs Office at 256-876-4161 or usarmy.redstone.imcom.list.garrison-pao@mail.mil.

