Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cheesecake Factory in Huntsville now hiring workers

Cheesecake Factory logo
Cheesecake Factory logo(Facebook)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cheesecake Factory, expected to open at Bridge Street Town Center this October, is now hiring employees.

The popular restaurant is seeking to hire more than 250 passionate staff members to join their team. The company encourages hospitality-minded individuals who thrive in energetic and fun environments to apply.

Read More: The Cheesecake Factory, Main Event Entertainment opening at Bridge Street Town Centre

Open positions include line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts. The signature menu with nearly 250 selections including a lower calorie “SkinnyLicious” selections will be featured at this location, according to the company.

The “SkinnyLicious” selections are all handmade in-house with fresh ingredients. The menu will also include more than 50 legendary cheesecakes and desserts.

Apply for a position here!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

Latest News

Huntsville Restaurant and Hospitality Career Fair
Restaurant, Hospitality Career Fair happening in Huntsville Tuesday
Jury trials delayed in Lauderdale County
Jury trials delayed in Lauderdale County
Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal are no stranger to BRAC, as they were on the receiving end in...
Redstone Arsenal to conduct an Installation Full-Scale Exercise this week
Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated