Cheesecake Factory in Huntsville now hiring workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cheesecake Factory, expected to open at Bridge Street Town Center this October, is now hiring employees.

The popular restaurant is seeking to hire more than 250 passionate staff members to join their team. The company encourages hospitality-minded individuals who thrive in energetic and fun environments to apply.

Open positions include line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts. The signature menu with nearly 250 selections including a lower calorie “SkinnyLicious” selections will be featured at this location, according to the company.

The “SkinnyLicious” selections are all handmade in-house with fresh ingredients. The menu will also include more than 50 legendary cheesecakes and desserts.

Apply for a position her e !

