Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Multiple people hospitalized following overnight house fire in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A late Sunday evening house fire sent multiple people to the hospital according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Perry Street. That location is about a block north of Chaffee Elementary.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed at least two people were rushed to the hospital. He could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years
Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Brett Cockrell
Sheffield inmate back in custody after escaping jail in May

Latest News

COVID spike continues to concern state doctors
Alabama remains at zero available ICU beds
Update on deadly flash flooding in Tennessee
TN flooding update: 22 dead, dozens missing as of Monday morning
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
Overnight house fire in Huntsville sends multiple people to hospital
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 663K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases