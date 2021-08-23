Multiple people hospitalized following overnight house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A late Sunday evening house fire sent multiple people to the hospital according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Perry Street. That location is about a block north of Chaffee Elementary.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed at least two people were rushed to the hospital. He could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

