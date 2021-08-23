Deals
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated

Sheriff Mike Blakely
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Judge Pamela Baschab issued an updated sentencing order for Mike Blakely, the former Sheriff of Limestone County, that eliminates the requirement for 2-years of unsupervised probation from Blakely’s sentence.

READ MORE: Former Limestone County Sheriff sentenced to 36-months in jail

Blakely was originally sentenced Friday to 36-months of confinement followed by 2-years of unsupervised probation following his conviction on a felony theft and felony ethics charge. The 2-year probation term is what has been eliminated from his sentence.

Despite his sentence, Blakely is not serving time yet, he was granted bond pending an appeal. His attorney said Friday that he expects the appeals process to be lengthy because the case made against the former Sheriff was extremely complicated.

If Blakely loses his appeal, his sentence would be served in a jail outside of Limestone County instead of a state prison.

Blakely was immediately removed from office after his conviction, Limestone County Coroner Mike West is serving as interim Sheriff until the Governor selects a replacement for the remainder of Blakely’s term.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

