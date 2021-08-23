Deals
Madison community comes together as authorities still looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison teenager was killed Thursday night when a driver hit the pedestrian and drove away.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Mason Cozelos was hit on East Limestone Road, just eight miles east of Athens.

Cozelos was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday, the driver responsible for hitting Cozelos is still on the loose.

Family, friends and even Mason’s former employer are also coming together to help.

There are two separate GoFundMe accounts created to help for the search of the suspect and funeral expenses.

Mason was a student at James Clemens High School and he was on the lacrosse team. He also worked at Lawlers and the owners are also offering $5,000 to anyone with information that helps locate the driver.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or incident is urged to contact Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division at 256-533-4202.

There is no further information at this time

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

