Hiring: Huntsville Fire and Rescue looking for dispatchers who show compassion among the chaos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you know who the first line of defense is when an emergency happens? Dispatchers pick up the phone and talk directly to people in some of their hardest moments.

Now, those dispatchers are looking for you to join the team as more dispatchers are needed at Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Communications Manager Eric Jean says this is a very important job that is vital to keeping the community safe. The most important thing the team needs are candidates who show compassion to callers.

If this sounds like you, learn more about the job and apply on the Huntsville Fire and Rescue website, linked here.

The deadline is August 31st.

