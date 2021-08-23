Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hiring: Huntsville Fire and Rescue looking for dispatchers who show compassion among the chaos

Huntsville Fire & Rescue looking for disptachers
Huntsville Fire & Rescue looking for disptachers(Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Do you know who the first line of defense is when an emergency happens? Dispatchers pick up the phone and talk directly to people in some of their hardest moments.

Now, those dispatchers are looking for you to join the team as more dispatchers are needed at Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Communications Manager Eric Jean says this is a very important job that is vital to keeping the community safe. The most important thing the team needs are candidates who show compassion to callers.

If this sounds like you, learn more about the job and apply on the Huntsville Fire and Rescue website, linked here.

The deadline is August 31st.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Mike Blakely’s sentence amended, probation requirement eliminated
Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Authorities looking for suspect connected to hit-and-run that killed a Madison teenager
Overnight house fire in Huntsville
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight house fire in Huntsville
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

Latest News

The FDA is warning people not to use deworming pills for COVID-19
The FDA is warning people not to use deworming pills for COVID-19
The FDA granted Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine full approval
The FDA granted Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine full approval
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
A mother is pleading for someone to come forward after her son was killed in a hit-and-run
Huntsville Restaurant and Hospitality Career Fair
Restaurant, Hospitality Career Fair happening in Huntsville Tuesday