Heat index over 100 the next few days; Storms return Wednesday

Warm and muggy conditions will prevail for the remainder of your Monday evening with overnight lows staying in the low to middle 70s under fair skies.

Plenty of sunshine and high humidity are forecast for Tuesday with the heat index climbing as high as 103 degrees during the afternoon. Cloud cover will slowly increase on Wednesday with the heat index near 100 degrees, widely scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours. More scattered storms are expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

With the feels like temperatures being over 100 degrees over the next several days, heat safety and hydration will be very important. Any storms that do develop Wednesday through Friday have the potential of producing locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop back below average for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s, isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

