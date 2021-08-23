Deals
Athens City Hall reopens Monday

By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Hall is set to reopen to the public Monday after being closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said nothing really changed with the building being closed, but he wanted to air on the side of caution.

Marks says the employees who test positive will be quarantined and followed typical COVID exposure protocols. Marks says he believes the employee who was not vaccinated is still pretty sick, and the vaccinated employee is back at work.

Marks says the building being closed had no negative effect on the general public, but they are going to be extra careful now. City Hall was heavily sprayed down multiple times since being closed, and he won’t hesitate to make the same decision and close the building again if more employees test positive.

“This delta variant seems to be so contagious and is running kind of wild again. I just want to air on the side of caution and I’ve left it open to where if we get hit again I may make the same decision,” said Marks.

Marks says they are asking people to put on a mask when coming into City Hall.

“We’ve got masks at the door, we’ve got hand sanitizer and we’re going to see how this works,” said Marks.

Marks says after this, he’s begging people to stay safe, to social distance, and get the vaccine.

