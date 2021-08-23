Alabama A&M alumni donates $2.2 million to university

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M has received $2.2 million from a former student, making it the largest individual gift the university has seen in its history.

AAMU announced an alumnus, who is anonymous, gifted the university $2,187,518.75 which is twice reflective of its founding year of 1875.

“This is the most significant and impactful gift in the history of Alabama A&M University. When one of our very own alumni makes such a substantial investment to the institution, it serves as affirmation that the University has made significant progress and that it continues to move in the right direction,” said President Andrew Hugine, Jr.

The anonymous donor stated:

This gift is personal to me. This is my university, and it has afforded me opportunities beyond what I could have ever imagined. It has been my life’s mission to make a sizeable investment in my alma mater prior to President Hugine’s retirement and under the advancement leadership of Dr. Archie Tucker, who has been a tremendous asset to the University. As a graduate, I personally know of several other alumni who can make a similar gift, and I challenge them to do the same. In return, I do not want any recognition or anything named after me, because service is sovereignty.

According to AAMU officials, their alumni are leaders in several sectors such as business, agriculture, healthcare, sports, entertainment and others.

“This gift is the largest private investment in the history of AAMU Athletics. The gift will enable our athletic programs to be more competitive, while also enhancing the student-athlete experience. This certainly builds on the recent accomplishments of being Tennis and Football SWAC Champions, along with being the reigning Black College Football National Champs,” said Director of Athletics, Bryan Hicks.

University officials indicated that $1 million will support athletic programs as the remainder will fund ongoing University initiatives.

