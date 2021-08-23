Deals
Agents seize $90,000 worth of meth, fentanyl

Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies in north Alabama are working hard to get meth and fentanyl off of the street.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, FBI, Safe Streets Task Force and the Priceville Police Department to conduct a drug investigation last week.

Read More: Fentanyl seizures increase by 5x in Lauderdale County

During the investigation, authorities confiscated nine pounds of high-grade methamphetamine, two ounces of pure fentanyl, fentanyl pressed pills and multiple firearms.

According to the MCSO, the street value for the drugs is estimated to be around $90,000. Agents arrested and charged Jukiel Jones and Marcelleous McElrath with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation as more seizures and arrests are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

