2 injured in car versus train crash in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a car versus train wreck in Scottsboro on Sunday.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department, the accident occurred at Cedar Hill Drive and Mary Hunter Avenue. Authorities say two of the fours occupants were transported to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time as the crash is under investigation.

