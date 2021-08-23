Three dead following house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The three people involved in a house fire in Huntsville Sunday night have now all died.

According to Dan Wilkerson, Huntsville Fire Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. Three adults were rescued and transported to Huntsville Hospital. They were then transported to UAB where one of the victims died that night. Officials with Huntsville police say the two other victims died from complications on August 24.

WAFF 48 is told the amount of excessive storage made it difficult to remove the victims from the home during the fire and that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Original: A late Sunday evening house fire sent multiple people to the hospital according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

According to Dan Wilkerson with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire happened at 10:30 p.m. at a home on Perry Street. That location is about a block north of Chaffee Elementary.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed at least two people were rushed to the hospital. He could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

